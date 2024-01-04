King Charles to 'stand by' Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein documents release

King Charles and rest of the royal family are expected to offer their unwavering support to Prince Andrew as he is named as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients in the recently released document.

A US judge unveiled final set of documents that contain nearly 200 people that the late convicted sex offender was associated with and allegedly partook in criminal activities during his lifetime.

Connection between Andrew and Jeffrey initially bubbled to the surface after Virginia Giuffre accused the disgraced prince of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17. The parties ultimately settled the case outside the court.

Speaking to GB News, royal reporter Kinsey Schofield affirmed the royal family is “going to stand beside him no matter what.”

She pointed out their latest walkabout on Christmas at Sandringham, where Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also in attendance.

Moreover, the younger brother of the King also shared a car with Prince William and Princess Kate on their way to the church in Balmoral.

"I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet,” Schofield explained.

The royal commentator continued, "It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member.

"But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their their strategy is going to be,” she added.