Prince Andrew’s name revealed in unsealed Epstein court documents

Prince Andrew’s year started off with a massive blow as his name appeared in the unsealed Epstein court documents for various allegations.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022, was one of the names among people mentioned in previously redacted parts of a previous suit.

They were filed in a since-settled defamation lawsuit that Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought against the convicted paedophile’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015.

While the lawsuit was settled out of court, the full deposition was unsealed as part of a cache of documents related to the names of about 170 of Epstein’s contacts, including friends, business associates and also victims.

Giuffre accused Epstein of trafficking her and King Charles’ younger brother of raping her three time at three different locations when she was 17.

The documents included a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who accused Andrew of groping her while taking a group photo.

In other instances, another victim claimed that she “was forced to have sexual relations with [Prince Andrew] when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.”