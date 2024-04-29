Cannes Film Festival reveals complete jury for 2024 including Greta Gerwig

Cannes Film Festival 2024 has announced its whole jury including Oscar nominees and great directors.



Nominated for an Oscar A-list celebrities that will be joining Barbie director Greta Gerwig, this year's jury president for the 77th Cannes Film Festival, include the lead actress of The Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone, French stars Eva Green and Omar Sy, and Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino.

Together, they will choose the winners, including the best film Palme d'Or from the 2024 competition lineup.

The jury for the case consists of five women and four men. Among them are three highly acclaimed Oscar-nominated directors: Ebru Ceylan, a Turkish screenwriter and photographer who co-wrote the 2014 Palme d'Or winner Winter Sleep alongside her husband Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, a Spanish filmmaker known for his work on The Society of the Snow, and Kore-eda Hirokazu, a Japanese director who directed the critically acclaimed movie Shoplifters.

The much-awaited Francis Ford Coppola picture Megalopolis; Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness; Scottish filmmaker Andrea Arnold's Bird; David Cronenberg's The Shrouds; and Ali Abbasi's Donald Trump thriller The Apprentice are some of the films nominated for this year's Palme d'Or.

The Second Act, a surreal comedy by French director Quentin Dupieux (Smoking Causes Coughing), which stars Léa Seydoux and Vincent Lindon, opens the 2024 Cannes Festival on May 14.

It will open without a competition, along with Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizons: An American Saga - Chapter 1 and George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the most recent instalment in the Australian apocalyptic series starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Cannes jury has a good history of selecting breakthrough candidates for the awards season. Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, which took home the Palme d'Or last year, travelled from its Cannes triumph to the Oscars, where the French film took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and nominated breakout star Sandra Hüller for Best Actress.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 14 to May 25.