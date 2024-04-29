Jon Bon Jovi reveals how Shania Twain supported him amid major surgery

Jon Bon Jovi turned to his “spirit sister” Shania Twain when he found himself struggling with vocal cord issues.

The 62-year-old rocker revealed to People Magazine that he and the That Don’t Impress Me Much singer, 58, had similar issues.

“She’s been my spirit sister in this,” Bon Jovi said of Twain, adding that she had the “same doctor” and “same surgery” a few years before his own.

Twain had the vocal fold medialisation procedure in 2018. Meanwhile, the It’s My Life singer had had the surgery in June of 2022.

“She’s the only other one I’ve known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press,” he shared.

“Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I’d be out there a lot sooner than I have been,” he continued.

“She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.’ And so, I couldn’t wait to get the operation.”

Following the surgery, Bon Jovi worked with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises. Describing his experience, the rocker shares that “every day is the recovery process.”

Bon Jovi the band is set to release its 16th album, Forever, on June 7, which was recorded after his surgery.