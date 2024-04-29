Kate Hudson shares update on difficult ties with father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson was born to Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn in 1979

Kate Hudson and her father, Bill Hudson, seemed to thaw their relationship following a publicized family feud.



According to USA Today, the Almost Famous star hinted at a possible improvement in her relationship with her musician father during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, aired on Sunday, April 28.

"There’s warming ups of this all happening," the 45-year-old actress revealed, adding, "But it will be whatever it will be."

Kate, who was born to Bill and Goldie Hawn during their marriage from 1976 to 1982, suggested that she has "no expectations" regarding her relationship with biological father. All she wants for her father is to be happy.

For the unversed, in a 2015 interview with Daily Mail, Bill, now 74, disowned his children, stating, "I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own."

These comments came after Kate's brother Oliver criticized the musician in a Father's Day post with the caption, "Happy Abandonment day."

Bill further stated that Kate and Oliver are "dead to me" and insisted they should "stop using the Hudson name."

It's worth noting that Kate and her brother were very young when their parents divorced.

The siblings were raised by Hawn and her long-time partner, Kurt Russell, whom she has been married to for 40 years.