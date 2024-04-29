Joe Alwyn has no bad blood with Taylor Swift: Report

Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is speculated to be inspired by her and Alwyn’s relationship

Taylor Swift’s former longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn has “moved on” and harbours no hard feelings towards the international pop sensation.

Despite fan speculation that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was heavily inspired by her six-year-long relationship with Alwyn – which ended in 2023 – the notoriously private actor reportedly wants no part of the “drama.”

According to People Magazine, Alwyn, 33, is “doing well” and “focused on work.”

A source further told the outlet, “He’s dating and happy. He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

Moreover, Alwyn has no bad blood with Swift, and “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her.”

The source added, “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

“Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight.”