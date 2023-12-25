Prince Andrew ‘tormented’ by ‘lingering threat’ set to emerge in 2024

Prince Andrew’s name is expected to appear as 'Epstein’s powerful friends' in unsealed documents

Prince Andrew is seemingly terrified of the consequences as he braces himself for Jeffrey Epstein scandal to reignite next year.

The disgraced royal is allegedly “totally tormented” as his name is “set to appear” in an unsealed document related to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, reported The Sun.

While the Duke of York is spending Christmas in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family, he was pushed into deep despair over the intense scrutiny that will take place.

According to The Daily Mail when a tranche of court documents are published, Andrew’s name is expected to appear as “Epstein’s powerful friends.”

“Andrew’s name is in there,” one source allegedly told The Mail on Sunday. “He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing. He is at a loss, totally tormented.”

The source added, “He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again.”

Andrew was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after his ties to Epstein emerged and Virginia Roberts, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused the disgraced duke of raping her.

Previously, Prince Andrew has been dubbed a “lingering threat” to the Royal Family by biographer Omid Scobie claiming that new revelations from the case might rock the royals.