‘Challengers’ star Josh O’Connor wants to play ‘dark Willy Wonka’

Josh O’Connor reveals his version of Willy Wonka

Josh O’Connor, the Challengers star, seems to have got some dark ideas.



The actor is featuring in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers currently and further revealed what character he will prefer to play in the future.

The artist opened up about willing to do a “dark” version Willy Wonka character from Roal Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“I would love to play Willy Wonka,” O’Connor said in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “But like a dark Willy Wonka.”

O’Connor made it obvious that he knew about Timothée Chalamet starring in Wonka, an origin story to the Willy Wonka character, recently.

“But I would really like to play a story of darker version of him,” he added.

The Crown actor also said that he thinks that Gene Wilder’s version of the character from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory “is very dark.”

“It’s not dark in a sinister way. I think he’s a really angry man,” he said.

“These kids win a competition to go around the chocolate factory and they all seemingly disappear. I mean, it’s sort of mad and dark. So I think they’re just playing the truth of it.”