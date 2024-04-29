Britney Spears reflects on abuse by family after settling conservatorship

Britney Spears finally settled her years-long conservatorship dissolution battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears. However, the Princess of Pop feels there has been grave injustice as her abusers, a.k.a her family, got away scot-free.
In a since-deleted Instagram post via Page Six, Spears, 42, got candid about how she has been affected by the past few years of the legal dispute, and, prior to that, 13 years of conservatorship.
Sharing a picture of her backside, she said, “I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!!” “I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!!”
She further explained, “If only people knew ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! “My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”
The Toxic hitmaker continued, “The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!”
Spears further expressed disappointment in certain unnamed people who “did absolutely nothing” for “months” while she suffered in front of their eyes.
She concluded the post by admitting that she misses her childhood home in Louisiana.
“I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!” she wrote.
