Prince Andrew has ‘secret interest’ in Prince Harry’s court battle

Prince Harry is currently battling for police protection in the UK for his family and himself, but Prince Andrew may have a secret interest invested in it.

Following Harry’s win against The Mirror Group in the phone hacking case, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have some good news with their cousin’s security court battle.

The Duke of Sussex launched legal action against the Home Office over their decision to deny him automatic police protection in the UK. The proceedings of the court were kept private and there is still a ruling to be delivered on it.

According to the Mail, Prince Andrew has a keen interest in the case as it concerns his two daughters.

The disgraced royal was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles following his involvement in the sex scandal last year. While Andrew did not have police protection, he did have private security officers. Moreover, his daughters also lost their own full-time security officers.

If Prince Harry lands a victory against the Home Office in court, this will open doors for non-working royals to get their security reinstated.

A source told the Mail that Prince Andrew will ‘push for bodyguards to be reinstated for him and potentially his daughters’ if Harry wins.