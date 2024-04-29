Russell Brand says he’s ‘leaving behind the sins’ by getting baptised

Russell Brand denied all allegations against him

Russell Brand is ready to be reborn, months after allegations of sexual assault against him came to light.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor took to Instagram last week to announce that he is “taking the plunge” and “getting baptised.”

“What’s been explained to me is, it’s an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name,” he said.

“Like it says in Galantians: that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person,” he referenced a verse from the scripture, adding that the idea of getting baptised was “so inviting and beautiful.”

Explaining his decision, he said, “People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it’s obvious.”



He continued, “As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we’ve all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me it’s very exciting.”

“I may be leaving behind the sins, but I might be picking up some pretty serious viruses,” Brand concluded.