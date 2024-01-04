Prince Andrew in trouble as he faces new shocking allegations

Prince Andrew’s hope of restoring reputation comes to an end with new allegations

Prince Andrew's trouble does not seem to end any time soon as he is accused of groping two women while at the late convicted sex offender's home in newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The documents, released on Wednesday, include references to Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed that the Duke of York Prince Andrew groped her and Virginia Giuffre while sitting on a couch inside Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001.

The new accusations have seemingly damaged Andrew’s hope of restoring reputation, giving a new push to his old scandal.

The documents are part of the 2015 civil defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Maxwell, who was accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein. Both Epstein and Maxwell were charged with multiple federal sex trafficking charges.



The late Queen stripped the Duke of his military patronages and and other royal titles a month before his respective lawsuit with Giuffre, which she filed in August 2021, was settled by both parties in February 2022.

In 2022, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband reportedly paid millions to Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement. She alleged she was forced to have sex with him three times when she was 17. The settlement is not an admission of guilt and Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.