Prince Harry 'deeply stung' by King Charles' 'busy' excuse for meeting snub

Prince Harry’s pal defended the duke’s decision to stay in a hotel on his UK trip, following reports he declined King Charles’ offer of a royal residence.

Speaking to royal author Roya Nikkhah of The Times, they claimed the Spare author’s visit to his homeland for The Invictus Games service was “long on the radar,” suggesting it would have give the monarch time to clear out his diary for a meeting.

For the unversed, Harry issued a statement via his spokesperson earlier this week, ruling out a potential one-on-one with his cancer-stricken father due to his busy schedule.

It is pertinent to note that the wayward prince is expected to give a 28-day notice ahead of his visit to the UK in a bid to request security.

The friend told the outlet: “I can’t imagine that request [from Harry to Charles] fell through the gaps. Even if they didn’t get a request, which I don’t believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”

The duke is believed to be ‘deeply stung’ by the meeting snub, insisted the pals.

“It surprises me a lot. I was fully expecting them to meet. I know that’s what he wanted to happen and I don’t know when he’s next back,” one of them said.