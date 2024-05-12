Meghan Markle shares rare detail about Archie, Lilibet ahead of Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle couldn’t help but gush over her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during her trip to Nigeria.

The Duchess of Sussex got candid about motherhood and how she balances her career while raising her small children during a panel discussion on Saturday, via People Magazine.

Ahead of International Mother’s Day, Meghan shared that she “loves” being a mom while also sharing a rare detail about Archie and Lilibet.

“Being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children,” she said. “I love being a mom, I love being a mom.”

The nod to her children comes as Meghan and Prince Harry kicked off their first official tour of Nigeria on Friday. They began with a visit to a school in the capital city of Abuja.

During the visit, Meghan gave another nod to their daughter.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three,” she said. “And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

Meghan added that while Lilibet was speaking “really literally,” she “hung onto those words in a very different way.” She said to the students, “I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”