Sabrina Carpenter rings 25th birthday with nod to ‘Espresso’

Sabrina Carpenter shared adorable photos from her childhood in a birthday post

Sabrina Carpenter tuned in to her 25th birthday, paying tribute to her latest single, Espresso.

Celebrating her birthday on Saturday, May 11, the Feather singer took to social media to share a carousel of her adorable photos accompanied by a caption.

"That’s that me birthday," the caption simply read, nodding to the lyrics of her latest chart-topping track.

The montage of three photos featured her childhood photographs. In one, a toddler-aged Carpenter wore a red Ohio State University shirt and can be seen throwing her hands up as she smiled at someone from behind the camera.

The following snapshot appeared from her initial days of acting career in which she was striking a sassy pose in a glittery purple dress with a wide grin on her face.



In the last image, baby Carpenter was captured nestled in a chair, face-palming while sucking on a pacifier and wearing a pink dress.

In addition to the carousel of endearing photos, the songstress also shared an Instagram story that gave a glimpse into her birthday cake.

The white frosted sponge topped with cookie dough and sprinkles was adorned with the text, "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so."

The cake’s message was a clever selection of words referring to one of the lyrics from Espresso, "Is it that sweet? I guess so!"

Additionally, the birthday girl received warm wishes from her friends and fans, making her special day even sweeter.