Maya Rudolph proves she is 'Mother' as she returns to host 'SNL'

Maya Rudolph experiences 'mother-centric' SNL opening on Mother's Day

Saturday Night Live dedicated it pre-Mother's Day episode to all moms.



Instead of its usual topical cold open, the sketch show debuted a video of SNL cast members spending time with their mothers.

Host Maya Rudolph ascended the stage for her monologue, stating that as a "four-time mother," she was an ideal candidate to host the pre-Mother's Day episode. "I have four beautiful kids that I know of ."

Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang then joined her, indicating that the actress was more than just a mother of her children.

“You’re not just a mom,” Yang said. “You’re mother!”

Sherman added of the former SNL cast member, “You’re a 30 Rock legend. You’ve had your foot on our necks since Y2K.”

Rudolph responded to those praises with a serious, “You’re right.”

Then, with dancers accompanying him and an announcer for Kenan Thompson introducing him, Rudolph posed as the “mother of the Rockefeller house.”



Rudolph made a brief appearance on stage before taking her famous walk around the set. During her performance, she received two "10s" from the judges and one comment "I'm dead" from another judge when she rapped about being a famous mother.

Later, in a Cowboy Carter-inspired remake of the iconic segment, Rudolph appeared as Beyoncé making a comeback to Hot Ones, dressed in Western garb and sporting the platinum blonde hair she wore at the Grammys.

Currently starring in Apple TV+’s Loot, Rudolph hosted SNL with musical guest Vampire Weekend.