David Beckham hijacks Victoria Beckham's Instagram, here's why

David Beckham made his wife happy by doing skin care routine

David Beckham took over his wife Victoria Beckham’s Instagram account to share his skincare routine.



On Saturday, May 11, the former footballer posted a shirtless snapshot on his beauty mogul wife's social media account, followed by a video showcasing the skincare tutorial.

He captioned the photo, "I thought I would give my wife the weekend off and take over her Instagram with my skincare routine."

Meanwhile in the video he took the followers through the morning routine by applying a cleanser, serum and moisturizer step-by-step from Victoria’s eponymous beauty brand.



Alongside the video, the Inter Miami founder wrote in the caption, "The DAVID BECKHAM MORNING SKINCARE ROUTINE."

"My wife recently launched a cleansing duo, I like to use the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty DAILY LACTIC ACID GEL CLEANSER," he added.

David listed two more products, "POWER SERUM" and "PRIMING MOISTURISER", before wrapping up the message by addressing, "That’s my skincare routine … how did I do @VictoriaBeckham? [Blowing kiss emoji] - DB x."

At the onset of the video, the 49-year-old businessman shared, "So, my wife will be very happy right now because I’m about to do the Victoria Beckham daily lactic acid gel cleanser."

He went on to explain, "She’s always trying to get me to cleanse my face so… why not?"

Throughout the video, David engaged the viewers with the description and remarks on the product and made few quips.