Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee admits she's in 'constant evolution' since split

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness opens up about personal evolution

Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness recently opened up about personal evolution following their divorce.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on Thursday, May 9, the 68-year-old reflected on self-learning after twenty-seven years of marriage with the Wolverine actor.

She said: "[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient. And that I—we are all a constant evolution."

Furness, who made a comeback on the big screen in 2016, referenced her split with Jackman earlier this year.

In a casual sit-down with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the actress noted: "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it…but I think it is probably our greatest gift."

Last fall, the former couple announced their breakup in a statement to the outlet that read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they added.

For the unversed, the duo shares kids; Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava.