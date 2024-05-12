Britney Spears's family feels she needs 'help' after hotel fight incident

Britney Spears' "family thinks she needs help," a week after the pop star made headlines for picking up a brawl in a hotel with her rumoured lover, Paul Richard Soliz.



“They’re considering their options,” the insider told TMZ. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”

At the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, paramedics were summoned by attendees who thought that Britney, 42, was going through a mental breakdown due to an alleged altercation with Paul, 37.

The Circus singer was reportedly "out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance," according to TMZ.

However, the following day on May 2, Britney addressed the incident via Instagram.

"The news is fake!" wrote the pop star alongside a photo of a male model on Instagram, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

The Toxic crooner later reshared the statement and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

The Grammy winner didn't stop there. She then shared a video of her injured ankle and asserted that Lynne Spears, her mother, had some sort of connection to the paramedics' arrival at Chateau Marmont.

“I know my mom was involved !!!” Britney wrote. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”