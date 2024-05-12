John Krasinski discusses 'fastest yeses' of his career: 'Emotional blackmail'

John Krasinski discussed his upcoming film IF and the impressive all-star voice cast he managed to secure for the project during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.



Fallon was curious about how Krasinski was able to persuade such major stars to sign onto the project.

“I gotta say, the most yeses of my career was on this movie and the fastest yeses because they all love the idea of imagination, going back to your childhood,” Krasinski shared.

Speaking of the Bradley Cooper-voiced ice cube, the Quiet Place actor said, “I don’t know why when I created this guy, in my head, I was like, ‘He’s from Philly, and he’s a little bummed to be living in Arizona.'”

Then, Fallon displayed a picture of Blake Lively's character, which Krasinski described as "a cat who's getting over her fear of water, so she dresses like an octopus."

Krasinski added jokingly that he used "emotional blackmail," and persuaded the Gossip Girl actress to appear in the movie alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“I was like, ‘Everybody’s doing it,'” The Office actor said. “She was so nice to jump on board.”

Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Louis Gossett Jr., Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Meloni, Richard Jenkins and Awkwafina round out the fantasy pic’s voice cast.

IF will hit theaters on May 17.