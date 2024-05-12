'Better Call Saul' witnesses epic snub at 2023 Emmy Awards

'Better Call Saul' witnessed epic snub at Emmys with zero wins

During the 2023 Emmy Awards, Better Call Saul set a new and disheartening record. Despite earning 53 nominations throughout its six seasons, the beloved sitcom failed to win any of them.



Succession, an HBO powerhouse, triumphed over the Breaking Bad spin-off in two separate categories this year.

Bob Odenkirk, who played the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, was once again nominated for best actor in a drama series, but Kieran Culkin won the award for his portrayal of Roman Roy in Succession.

In the best drama category, Succession emerged as the winner over Better Call Saul.

The White Lotus' Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, won the Best Supporting Actress in a Dramatic category, beating out Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn.

“I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [co-creator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn’t on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that’s a really hard thing to do,” Rhea, 51, responded to a question from The Hollywood Reporter regarding the likelihood that Better Call Saul will never win an Emmy.

“I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say, who doesn’t want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.’ But I have a feeling we’ll feel that way about our show no matter what.”

Even though the show hasn't won anything, Rhea has already hinted at the prospect of working with Vince Gilligan, the man behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

She disclosed that the 56-year-old Vince wrote the part with her in mind, but she was unable to provide much specifics regarding the possible new series. She did state that there wouldn't be a Breaking Bad spinoff starring her.