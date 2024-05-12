King Charles' 'kind' offer to Prince Harry in bid to see him on UK trip revealed

King Charles’ pal hits back Prince Harry meeting snub claims

King Charles reportedly agreed to Prince Harry’s request to stay in a royal residence during his trip to the UK earlier this week.

However, the Duke of Sussex eventually opted to stay in a hotel during his three-day visit, according to royal author Roya Nikkhah in a recent report for The Times.

For the unversed, neither the King nor Harry made an effort to see each other as the latter returned to his homeland for The Invictus Games service on Tuesday.

Pals of the 75-year-old monarch insisted the Spare author not only did not made a request to see his father, he also did not invite him to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“It’s all very sad,” they told the outlet. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.

“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again,” the pal insisted.