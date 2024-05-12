Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strive to win back trust of 'female audience'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired a correspondent from People magazine to cover their current trip to Nigeria.

Weighing on the decision, celebrity branding expert Doug Eldridge claimed it will help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cast aside the ongoing royal drama.

Moreover, it could be an attempt for them to target female audience, which is a primary demographic of the magazine.

"People magazine… has a primarily female readership," Eldridge explained to Fox News Digital. "Harry's popularity with women has taken a hit, while Markle is widely seen as the outsider, who tore him away from the shards of his already broken family.

“This is a strategic step to reframe the couple — and more importantly, their character —in a more flattering light, for the female demographic, which has largely turned on them, both individually and collectively, as a couple,” he continued.

"If they're committed to the long game here, they will ease into this like a clutch and accelerator; forcing the Markle angle will only serve to 'grind gears' and create a lot of smoke.

"Over the long run, that's how you burn out an engine,” Eldridge warned.