John Krasinski reveals Mother’s Day plans for wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski makes sure that his wife Emily Blunt has the best Mother’s Day, and that’s only possible with the help of their little girls.



Krasinski, 44, talked about how his daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, play a big role in deciding their family’s Mother’s Day plans during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Office alum was asked how celebrations for Mother’s Day happens in his household for the Oscar-winning actress. To that, Krasinski shared that his daughters “run the show.”

“It's a lot of, like, ‘Dad, we got this.’ We rolled past the pharmacy; we got her a mug and some BIC pens” he jokingly said to laughs from the audience. “They got it covered.”

“And you're like, ‘Wow, she's gonna love that,’” he added. “Sure enough, she does.”

He also spoke about how he celebrated Mother’s Day growing up.

“If you did remember, it was a homemade card,” he said. “Always. Go straight to the heart. But a lot of times I didn’t, so I would just run to the art room and whatever had just come out of the kiln — like if I had made a dragon, I was like, ‘You can still write ‘Mom’ on this.’”

