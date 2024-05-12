Nicole Kidman slams fans who try to school her: 'Not interested'

Nicole Kidman's recent weight loss caused concerns among her fans. However, the Expats star made it clear that she is not worried about other people's opinions of her or her career as an actress.



In an interview with Vogue Australia, which was published on Wednesday, Nicole, 56, stated, “I don’t want to be a role model for anyone, I’m not interested in that.”

The actress appeared to give a backhand to those who "box" her in with "rules and expectations" for her acting profession and as an artist.

“I keep a lot of distance between me and what everyone thinks or wants or how I’m meant to behave,” the Big Little Lies star continued. “I try to keep a shield around me.”

Kidman added that she doesn’t “think the idea of having to fulfil an expectation feels good” and she finds the idea “frightening.”

The actress's disclosure follows an exclusive December 2023 report to In Touch from a source who claimed that, despite Nicole's outward appearance of happiness, she was "secretly struggling" behind closed doors. However, the insider disclosed that Nicole's intensive workout was the cause of her weight loss.

“Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it’s taking a toll,” the source told the outlet.

“She’s been acting in projects nearly back-to-back while also doing advertisements and producing,” the insider continued. “She even just took on the job as a Balenciaga brand ambassador, as if she didn’t have enough on her plate.”

The insider further added that Nicole tended to “lose weight when she’s overworked,” but the star had some much-needed downtime during the 2023 holidays.