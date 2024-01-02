King Charles’ deprived of major milestones in 2023 amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles’ relationship with his two US-based grandchildren is gravely impacted due to his rift with son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
Harry and Meghan share, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, who do not share a close bond with their paternal grandfather as their cousins, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, do.
Back in February 2023, the monarch had announced the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. This further widened the gap between Prince Harry and his father, which eventually distanced the children from their royal family.
Read More: Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet royal status in trouble amid rift
Royal commentator Michael Cole dubbed the situation as “very sad” given Charles barely gets to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, even implying he doesn’t want to see them.
“When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said ‘doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren,’” Cole told GB News. “Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren.”
He continued, “He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs.”
Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘deprived’ of ‘high-profile’ event in 2024
This also means that the King missed out on major milestones of Archie and Lilibet.
Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused the invitation of Harry’s pal, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, in which Prince William and Kate Middleton are also invited alongside the king and queen Camilla.
The King also seems to have missed an opportunity to meet his grandchildren on neutral grounds.
The Danish monarch, 83, announced her shock abdication in her New Year’s Eve
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nowhere near to end the royal rift
Brad Pitt seemingly enjoys being the only celebrity in his new relationship with Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift's concert tickets have been know to cause chaos as they would be grossly inflated
Larsa Pippen didn’t shy away from celebrating her beau, Marcus Jordan's birthday
Cher filed for sole conservatorship of her son to manage his 'financial resources’ amid addiction struggles