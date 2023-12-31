Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘deprived’ of ‘high-profile’ event in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced decline an invitation to a wedding which could have worked out in their favour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused the invitation of Harry’s pal, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, who is worth billions.

While reports suggested that Harry and Meghan were not invited since Prince William and Kate Middleton were also to attend the occasion, so to avoid conflict, the arrangement was made.

However, The Mail reports that the opposite was true. Sources close to the Sussexes shared that they were sent a save-the-date notice, but decided not to take up the invitation because it would be awkward to attend the ceremony.

Prince of Wales is reportedly the best man to 32-year-old Duke, who is set to marry Olivia Henson in June 2024 at Chester Cathedral.

Grosvenor’s family fortune dates back to the Norman Conquest and is now estimated to be worth £9.8billion, per The Mail.

Since all of high-society will be in attendance, this could have been a major opportunity to connect with the elites of UK.

The connections made could possibly have helped the Sussexes in their time of financial crisis, following their collapse of lucrative deals.

