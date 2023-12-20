Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet royal status in trouble amid rift

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet ‘robbed’ of their ‘heritage’ amid royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are suffering the most amid the royal family feud.

The two Sussex children will be feeling left out from one whole part of their family if their parents fail to mend their ties with the royals, a royal expert has claimed.

Associate Editor at The Australian newspaper, Jenna Clarke, urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to improve their relations with King Charles for the sake of their kids.

The comments came after the Montecito-based couple lost out on a multi-million donation to their Archwell funding and with the former Suits star possibly missing out on a lucrative deal from Dior.

Clarke expressed that the “narrative” coming out of the Sussex team for reconciliation should not be about money but for their two kids.

“It [should be] about the fact they have two beautiful children that you feel are just being completely robbed of another part of their family and their heritage,” Clarke told Sky News Australia.

“You just hope for the sake of the kids that bridges are mended in the not-too-distant future.”