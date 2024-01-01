Danish Queen Margrethe abdicated to 'save' Prince Frederik's marriage to Mary

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark decided to cede her throne to son Crown Prince Frederik to escape the damage done to monarchy due to the latter’s affair scandal.

The 83-year-old monarch surprised the world with shock abdication announcement during her annual New Year’s Eve speech, promoting her eldest child Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary to the position of King and Queen respectively.

It comes after the 55-year-old prince sparked rumors of affair with a Mexican socialite after they were photographed enjoying a cosy night-out in Madrid in October.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that the royal household came to the decision to avoid losing Mary, describing her as a “fantastic asset” to the family.

“I can’t help thinking that it has something to do with the recent rumours about Crown Prince Frederik spending a night with a Mexican socialite,” he shared.

“Margrethe may have worried that their marriage was in trouble and therefore she had to act,” the author continued. “She will now hope that Frederik and Mary patch up any differences and work together as the new King and Queen.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams echoed similar sentiments as that of Dampier, saying, “Queen Margarethe of Denmark is a shrewd operator.”

He explained, “She has deliberately dropped a bombshell, which may well be extremely beneficial for the institution which she, born just a week after the Nazi invasion of Denmark, has done so much to preserve and which enjoys such amazing popular support in this egalitarian country.”