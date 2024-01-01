Crown Prince Frederik: Who is next Danish King marred by affair scandal?

Crown Prince Frederik gears to take over Danish crown following 'affair' scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark sent shockwaves around the world by announcing her abdication live on TV during a New Year’s address on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The 83-year-old monarch cited her declining health as the reason for her decision, announcing Crown Prince Frederik as her successor.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark," she said.

“I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," she said.

Who is Crown Prince Frederik?

Frederik André Henrik Christian is the eldest child of Queen Margethe II and Prince Henrik and the rightful heir to the throne.

The 55-year-old prince, known by the nickname “Pingo” Penguin, is credited as the first royal to earn a master’s degree, holding an MSc in political science from Aarhus University.

He married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, a former Australian marketing consultant, four years after meeting her for the first time in 2000.

Together, they are parents to Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine

Prince Frederik affair

Most recently, the couple’s marriage was faced with a test after the future King was accused of an affair with a Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

Back in October, Frederik was spotted enjoying a cosy night out with her in Madrid as they were photographed strolling in the park, relishing an art exhibition and having a meal while watching flamenco.

Though the royal household declined to comment on the scandal, Casanova slammed the rumors as “malicious,” denying any kind of romantic relationship with Fredrik.