Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt go strong amid messy divorce drama

According to reports, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance is still going strong.



As fans are aware, the former cast member of Mr and Mrs Smith has been dating fashion jewellery designer and ex-wife of Paul Weasley, Ines De Ramon, for a considerable amount of time.

Ines is apparently getting annoyed with the actor's continued association with Angelina Jolie because of their disagreement over wineries.

“While Ines doesn’t get involved, she does see some red flags with the family divide. Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively,” an insider privy to In Touch Weekly shared.

Ines, however, is said to support her partner in all of his decisions and is aware of his circumstances.

She’s met Shiloh and Knox briefly and just hopes Brad can continue those relationships, because it’s very important to him,” the source observed before signing off.

In a previous report by Us Weekly, it was mentioned, “Brad definitely sees a long-term future with Ines and hasn’t ruled out having more children.”

The source privy to the outlet also shared at that time, “But he’s going to take a beat on marriage just to get over what he’s been through with Angie.”