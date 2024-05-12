Emmy-Winning writer Bob Ellison dead at 91

Bob Ellison, who is known for penning The Mary Tyler Moore Show among many other comedies, has died. He was 91.

Ellison’s manager, Malcolm Orland, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on April 8th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“He was a sweetheart and so good at what he did,” Orland said.

Ellison wrote 15 episodes and was an executive story editor during the last two of The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s seven seasons (from 1975-77).

He shared an Emmy for the finale of the show with Allan Burns, James L. Brooks, Ed. Weinberger, Stan Daniels and David Lloyd.

Ellison received his first Emmy for a 1971 Bacharach special and was also nominated for his writing on The Kraft Music Hall that year, Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center (that would be Andrews and Carol Burnett) in 1972 and The Julie Andrews Hour in 1973.

The scribe was also a consultant on another legendary sitcom, NBC’s Cheers, for its final seven seasons (1986-93); NBC’s Wings for its last four years (1993-97); on CBS’ Becker for its final five seasons (1999-2004).

He also produced The Betty White Show.

Ellison is survived by his wife, Elaine. The couple had no children.