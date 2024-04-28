Adam Scott reflects on 'Parks and Recreations' one of character's obsessions

Even now, Adam Scott thought back on that one Parks and Recreations joke that transcends the show.
The actor who portrayed Ben Wyatt, in an interview with People magazine, talked about his experience filming the 2009 sitcom and his character's fixation on Calzone.
The comic said that even though he has frequently acknowledged the success of the "stupid" yet "hilarious" joke, fans still contact him about it years after the show ended.
"[It's] ridiculous that calzones are following me around”, he said.
The 51-year-old also joked that "there's nothing wrong with a calzone," but added, "Calzones are a thing that I feel almost like calzones are going to be on my gravestone or something."
Adam acknowledged that he has gotten complimentary Calzones at restaurants, so the joke became a cultural allusion for the show's audience as well as a personal one.
“Every time a calzone gets sent to me in a restaurant or anything, I text Mike [Schur] and I'm like, 'Just so you know, this thing is still happening’”, he added crediting the show’s co-creator for the frequent references.
