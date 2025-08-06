John Mayer celebrates major milestone during concert series

John Mayer expresses heartfelt feelings after recent performance

John Mayer celebrated a memorable milestone in his career as he performed in a series of concerts with his rock band, Dead & Company.

The 47-year-old singer commemorated the 60th anniversary of the legendary rock band, Grateful Dead, whose legacy he is carrying on with his own band.

The Gravity hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, after his concert series at Golden Gate Park, San Francisco through August 1 to August 3 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead, and made a touching statement.

“Night 3 in Golden Gate Park celebrating 60 years of @gratefuldead will be a one we’ll never forget,” Mayer wrote, extending his thanks to fans for celebrating with him, as well as to the founding members of the band with whom he has gotten to perform at various concerts.

“I finally had the chance to play with @treyanastasio, and beyond the full-circle moment of it all, the lock we had going was instant. Trey’s ear-to-fretboard data transfer time is unparalleled. I’m still blown away,” he added of the Phish guitarist.

The Grammy winner also thanked Graheme Lesh, son of the Grateful Dead’s bassist, Phil Lesh, who has passed away. “Extra special thanks to @grahamelesh for joining us all three nights,” he wrote.

Concluding his emotional note, Mayer wrote, “It must be said… I’ll never come close to playing like @jerrygarcia. But if I can somehow get you closer to him – and to the spirit he created 60 years ago – then I suppose I’ve done my job. Thank you for accepting me.”