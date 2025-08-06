Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reignite marriage speculations with new step

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s new move indicates relationship status

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been surrounded by marriage rumours for a while now, which they have not paid heed to.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, set fans on high alert once again with their recent step.

The couple were reportedly recently spotted visiting “at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs,” according to a local outlet Cleveland Scene.

The outlet cited “multiple sources” for the report on Tuesday. They went on to add that the house hunting trip took place back in June, when Swift and Kelce were snapped having lunch at a nearby eatery, JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls.

At the time, the restaurant manager detailed, “Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with.”

However, it seems that the NFL star is planning to build a family home with Swift in a different community from where he grew up.

The news outlet reported that the lovebirds surveyed the neighbourhoods which are the “kind of places where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts just in case they don’t get a lacrosse scholarship or decide to forego higher education altogether to pursue dressage full time.”

As of now, Kelce and Swift have been switching between the athlete’s $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Grammy winner’s $80 million properties, including her New York City abode and Rhode Island mansion.

The serious search for a co-owned property seemingly indicates the couple’s plans to potentially tie the knot after this NFL season, as multiple sources have discussed.