Hailey, Justin Bieber son makes music video debut in 'Yukon'

Justin Bieber’s latest music video features someone far more special than any celebrity cameo: his son Jack Blues Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

the protective parents just gave fans the clearest look yet at their baby boy in the 31-year-old pop star’s Yukon music video.

Although remaining true to their low-key parenting style, his face remains a mystery, the video offers sweet glimpses including the 11-month-old’s two tiny upper teeth flashing as he smiles.

The serene black-and-white video captures the heartfelt scenes of the Baby hitmaker kissing his son’s tiny feet, the Rhode owner cuddling the father-son duo, Jack joyfully splashing in the water wearing nothing but a diaper and the family of three enjoying a ride in a yacht.

The power couple welcomed Jack in August 2024 and have since made intentional efforts to protect his privacy by only showing their son from the back or from an angle that doesn’t reveal his face on social media.

While Justin and Hailey do occasionally post pictures with Jack, Yukon marked the most intimate glimpse yet into their growing family.

Yukon is the second single from Justin's seventh album Swag following Daisies.