Joe Jonas reflects on parenting two girls after growing up in boys’ household

Joe Jonas has recently shared rare insight into parenting daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

The musician made an appearance on latest episode of Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang and explained how different it is for him to raise two daughters as he grew up with only brothers.

“Boys are so different than girls,” said the 35-year-old.

Joe told the host, “I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy.’”

Amy, who also happens to be a mother of two boys, chimed in and mentioned, “Your frontal lobes close later.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe opened up about the difference coming a house of four boys.

He gave credit to his mother Denise, saying, “Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know.”

The musician pointed out that it was his mother who made them learn how to be nice to women.

“Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and I think that was important,” he added.

Last month, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Joe and Sophie “have gotten into a co-parenting rhythm that really works and they’ve figured out how to communicate”.

An insider noted that they both share mutual respect and the daughters are “their priority”.

“Joe and Sophie have hit a surprisingly peaceful groove, and they’ve maintained an amicable relationship from two continents, which isn’t easy, but they’ve managed to pull it off,” remarked a source while discussing co-parenting.

Meanwhile, a second source dished, “Things between them are better than it’s ever been since their split.”