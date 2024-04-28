Taylor Swift enjoys quality time with Travis Kelce ahead of Eras Tour 

Taylor Swift spent quality time with beau, Travis Kelce, ahead of her Eras Tour in Europe.
As reported by TMZ, the lovebirds recently partied with their friends Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes in Las Vegas.
It is pertinent to mention that the globally known musician is all set to resume her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9.
Previously, US Weekly reported that the Lover singer would be "sad" without Kelce during her shows as the couple "deepened their bond" during their vacations.
An insider told the outlet, "It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad."
It has been also reported that Swift 'fears' that her fame might ruin her romantic relationship with Kelce.
According to Page Six, the Love Story "wants a happy ending with Travis," but she is "worried about jinxing things."
The source added, "There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame," which may cause tension between her and Kelce in future.
"Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world," the report stated.
For the unversed, Swift and Kelce sparked relationship rumours in September 2023.
