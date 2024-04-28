Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for 'unforgettable night'

Salma Hayek is pining for her Madonna night.



The 65-year-old Queen of Pop recently extended an invitation to the 57-year-old actress to appear onstage with her on her Celebration World Tour.

The iconic singer asked Hayek to join her on stage as a guest judge while she sang her 1990 hit song "Vogue" on April 26 at her tour stop in Mexico City.

Following an embrace, Hayek, dressed as Frida Kahlo, the character she had previously played on screen in the 2002 film Frida, sat down next to the pop icon for the performance and even briefly shared the microphone with her.

The Grown Ups actress began her Instagram post the next day with a closer look at her Kahlo-inspired ensemble, and it was intended to showcase her memorable time spent with the singer.

She even adopted a Madonna-esque posture while flaunting the outfit, invoking Vogue.

Hayek thanked Madonna for having her in the concert in the caption of the picture, which she posted in both Spanish and English.

“Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour,” she wrote. “This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures.”

The actress also included the hashtags “#VIVAMEXICO” and ”#VIVAMADONNA,” along with a Mexican flag and a heart-eye emoji.

Madonna has invited several performers, singers, and other special guests to share the stage with her during "Vogue" during her Celebration World Tour.

Cardi B has already joined the pop sensation in Los Angeles this year, and Pamela Anderson made an appearance at one of the singer's Canadian shows.