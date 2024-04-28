Jewel wants to keep Kevin Costner's romance away from 'limelight'

Jewel seemingly wants to keep her romantic relationship with Kevin Costner away from the public eye.

For the unversed, the Yellowstone actor sparked romance rumours with the singer in December 2023 following his messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.



On the other hand, Jewel also parted ways from her long-term boyfriend, Ty Murray, in 2014.

Now, Star Magazine reported that the Stay Here Forever singer "has been through a divorce too, though not in such a public way as Kevin."

An insider shared, "The media interest in her romance with Kevin isn’t something she’s used to, but she’s handled it remarkably well."

The source claimed that Jewel prefers to stay low-key as she is not "someone who caters to the spotlight."

"Her focus is on keeping her life as normal as possible. She sees Kevin for the sensitive, caring soul he is," an insider said.

Notably, in April, the singer spoke for the first in public about Kevin's 'great' personality amid their whirlwind romance.

In a conversation with Elle Magazine, Jewel said, "He is a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure."