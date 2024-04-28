Florence Welch gushes about working with Taylor Swift on 'Florida!!!'

Florence Welch talks about working with Taylor Swift on song Florida!!!

Florence Welch recently opened up about her experience working with Taylor Swift on the song Florida!!! from the popstar’s new double album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Speaking exclusively to British Vogue on Thursday, April 25, leader of Florence + the Machine reflected on her collaboration with Swift, noting: “I almost didn’t think of the scale of it."

She explained: “There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth.”

Welch confirmed that the Antihero hitmaker came to her with “a concept and a story” for the song.

Recounting the instance, she admitted this was “my favorite way to start songwriting.”

“We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, s***!’” she added.

Previously, Swift revealed the inspiration behind creating Florida!!!

Conversing with iHeartRadio in a candid interview, the Shake it Off singer explained: “‘Florida!!!’ is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you.”

Swift, who topped charts with her latest album, noticed patterns, claiming that “people have these crimes that they commit, where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida.”

For the unversed, The Tortured Poets Department is the singer’s eleventh studio album, marking her first release since 2022’s Grammy-winning Midnights.