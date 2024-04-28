Zayn Malik sparks concerns over pet chickens in latest post

Zayn Malik got cats, dogs, chickens and turtles as pets on his farmhouse

Zayn Malik stirred confusion among fans regarding eating his pet chickens after he posted a snapshot from his farm.



The former One Direction sensation shared a montage of photos on his social media on Saturday, April 27.

One picture displayed his cooking skills, featuring four chicken drumsticks sauteed in a pan surrounded by several veggies over the grill.

His fans quickly flocked to the comments section to voice their concerns for the feathered pets.

One stunned fan wrote, "So that’s what you do to your chickens."

Another member from Zquad expressed disappointment, "You promised us not to eat your ladies [sad emoji]."

Meanwhile, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s devoted fans chimed in for his defense.

"He said that his chickens are his ladies, so no," one cleared.

Another explained, "No, he has said before that although he buys and eats chicken, he does not eat his pet chickens. He just eats their eggs [egg emoji]."

Additionally, the father of one, who shared three-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid, previously confessed how much his chicken meant to him.

In an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he revealed a heartbreaking story where one of his chickens died in his arms, which made him "really sad."

Malik, 31, also shared that he pets half a dozen chickens, three cats, three dogs, and three turtles, during the same episode.

