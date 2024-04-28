Kelly Clarkson pals 'eager to set her up' after Brandon Blackstock split

Friends of Kelly Clarkson are keen to help her find a partner following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.



“Everyone is eager to set her up," the tipster revealed, adding that Clarkson "does go out to meet people, but there hasn’t been anything very serious — yet."

"While Kelly has moved on emotionally from Brandon, she has no problem being tied up with him in court if it concerns her business and career," the tipster told Life & Style.

This comes after the Stronger singer reflected on dating after her divorce, saying, "Dating sucks. It’s so awkward. I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."

Speaking of her court cases with Blackstock, the tipster also said, "She doesn’t disparage him in front of the kids, and she’s cordial and civil, but when it comes to the law and her money, she won’t be bulldozed."

According to Clarkson, her former partner is managing a "unlicensed talent agency" on her behalf. Blackstock was ordered by the court to compensate the singer with $2.6 million.