Ethan Hawke reveals why she doesn't share 'Stranger Things' spoilers with dad

Ethan Hawke is ultimately just a proud father despite his immense success as an actor, director, and writer.



Despite having "tremendous respect for her talents," the father of four recently directed his oldest daughter Maya, 25, in the feature film Wildcat, which opens in theatres on May 3.

Ethan, 52, says he had to make sure he didn't swoon over her performance while donning the director's hat.

"I worried I would fail her if I did that," he told People magazine, of making sure they were highly professional on set.

"We had so many amazing collaborators and all these very serious artists that were there to try to make a serious work. They weren't there for it to be cute or for us to make a home movie."

But while he's watching Stranger Things with Maya as Robin Buckley? That is a whole unrelated story.

"I can be proud of her and geek out with so much joy when I watch Stranger Things," he said. "But when I'm directing her, I have a job to do which is to make sure we accomplish that goal."

He mentions that Maya is in Georgia right now filming the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series, but he tries his hardest to get her to not give away any details.

"I nudge her for them and she won't give them up!" he says with a laugh. "She says, 'You've got a big mouth.' So nope, not even to dear old dad."