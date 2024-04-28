Post Malone belts out soulful rendition of country songs in surprising move

Post Malone goes country at Stagecoach

Post Malone recently showed off his country music side, showing the Stagecoach crowd his prowess with a set of covers on Saturday, April 27.

The Better Now singer, who is best known for his rap music, walked onto the Mane Stage, sporting a plaid shirt and jeans. He topped off the look with a red Solo cup in hand and a cigarette.

Introducing himself as Austin Richard Post, Post said: "We're going to be doing a bunch of songs that I f****** love.”

The Sunflower rapper was the second artist to not sing his own songs after Eric Church being the first one to perform a number of gospel songs.

However, Post’s performance didn’t come as a surprise to festivalgoers since it was announced that he would be performing “a special set of country covers,” as per the Stagecoach lineup.

Treating the audience with a huge grin on his face, Malone promised the crowd that they were definitely “in for a treat.”

Meanwhile, kicking things off with Tyler Childers’ Whitehouse Road, the rapper showcased his country twang and range.

In an ode to the big night, Post welcomed various country stars to accompany him on the stage, including Stagecoach artist Dwight Yoakam for Little Ways, Brad Paisley for I’m Gonna Miss Her and One More Last Chance, and finally Sara Evans for Suds in the Bucket.