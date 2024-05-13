Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana ahead of Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle found a special way to honour her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, ahead of Mother’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was visiting Nigeria along with Prince Harry for a three-day visit, added sentimental pieces as an homage to the late Princess of Wales.

Previously, Meghan’s wedding stylist told Us Weekly that the Duchess was in charge of her own hair and makeup during the trip.

Meghan was seen wearing a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, once belonged to Princess Diana, on Saturday, May 11th, just a day before International Mother’s Day.

Meghan wore a St. Agni white strapless column linen dress to complement that necklace, which was a recent gift from her husband Prince Harry, at the reception held at the Defense Headquarters Officers Mess.

Meghan once again honoured Diana with a gold necklace that looked very similar to one her Diana once wore while visiting the same African country back in 1991.

The Duchess had paired the plain gold choker with a cream-colored top and a white blazer. Meanwhile, Diana also chose to wear light colours when she wore hers.