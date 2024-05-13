Anne Hathaway makes special rap for co-star Nicholas Galitzine: Watch

Anne Hathaway’s chemistry with co-star Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You was off the charts, but the duo got along quite well off-screen as well.



Hathaway appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently to promote her recently-released movie.

During the interview, the Oscar-winning actress, 41, recalled how people were having trouble pronouncing the last name of the Purple Hearts actor and how she made a rap for him.

Hathaway told Clarkson that she predicted that Galitzine, 29, was going to be a big name in the industry.

And just so people don’t get his name wrong, she wrote a song for him with the lyrics:

Nick Galitzine/ Nick Galitzine / So you’ve got a face for a magazine/ But he’s more than just a beauty queen/ Can’t wait to hear everybody scream/ For Nick Galitzine

Hathaway, who is also a producer on the movie, stars as a 40-year-old Solène Marchand, who is a divorcee and mom to teen daughter, who ends up falling for Galitzine’s 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, who is member of the boyband August Moon.

The movie, which is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s 2017 bestselling novel of the same name, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.