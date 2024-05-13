Parenthood alum Mae Whitman flaunts baby bump

Mae Whitman offered a glimpse into her pregnancy

Mae Whitman recently took to her Instagram to reveal her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day inspired post.

The Parenthood alum exclusively shared the big news with her fans and followers on Sunday, May 12.

Posting a series of adorable photos from her time on the hit NBC drama alongside the famous Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls, Whitman flaunted her huge baby bump.

She captioned the post: "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal".

The actress seemed all smiles in the snaps, posing with her fellow castmates.

Fans rushed to the comments section, adding heartfelt notes under her post.

Dubbing the news 'unpredictable,' one fan wrote: "ARE U FREAKINg kidding ME!! Ahhhhhhb im squealing !!!!"

Another chimed in, joking: "All I see is Good Girls, Gilmore Girls, and 13 Reasons Why."

While a third warned: "Omfg! If this baby isn't named Zeke I will riot."

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Wait what ??? Oh my How Wonderful! Happy Mama’s Day."