'Abbott Elementary' gets season 6 renewal at ABC

ABC renews 'Abbott Elementary' for season 6

Abbott Elementary, a top-hit sitcom, is renewed for season six at ABC, according to multiple news reports.



The renewal announcement comes on the same day as the series' fifth season, set to drop episode 14, whose first episode premiered on Oct. 1.

The series has become a top show in ABC's primetime scripted lineup even after five seasons. Not only the sitcom received rave reviews, but also Emmys' Abbot Elementary nabbed 30 nominations with four wins.

Quinta Brunson serves as the series creator, while the series stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Abbott Elementary's logline reads, “In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

"Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”