Harry Styles gets candid about Liam Payne's death: 'I really struggled at first'

Harry Styles reflects on Liam Payne's death

Harry Styles and Liam Payne have been close friends since their time in the One Direction band. Now, the former is sharing what he learned about the life after his friend's loss.



In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, he reflects on Payne's death, stating, “I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of like acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."

He continues, "I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being, you know, like aware that there’s maybe like a desire from other people for you to convey that in some way, or it means you’re not feeling what you’re feeling or something, you know?”

The One Direction alum also notes that Payne's death led him to make up his mind on how he would spend his life afterwards.

“It’s so difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways,” he said, adding, “It’s like I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great."

"It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’

"And I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest, like a super special person and really sad.”

Payne died on Oct 16, 2024. He was 31.